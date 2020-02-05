New Monks Farm: Full planning permission finally granted for IKEA superstore and 600 homes

Full planning permission for an IKEA superstore and 600 homes on Lancing’s New Monks Farm has finally been granted.

The green light has been given more than a year after Adur District Council’s planning committee first approved the plans.

An artist's impression of how the new IKEA in Lancing could look SUS-181227-143346001

Developer The Community Stadium Ltd – previously New Monks Farm Ltd – has signed a legal agreement with council over conditions to be met as part of the application, called a Section 106.

This paper will bring you more information on the specifics of the deal later today (Wednesday, February 5), but they are expected to set out who is responsible for providing a new primary school, the future of the Withy Patch gypsy and travellers site and the provision of a fourth arm on a new roundabout on the A27.

During the application process, West Sussex County Council told the developer it must provide funding for a new primary school.

But funding had still not been agreed in December, leaving campaigners concerned the council, and by extension the taxpayers, would be left with the £3.2million bill.

Education funding was tied to a proposed application for 520 homes in West Sompting, with developer Persimmon Homes expected to contribute an additional £2.8million towards the new school.

Work is underway at New Monks Farm. Planning permission is yet to be confirmed for the 600-home plus IKEA development. SUS-200131-131056001

With that development not yet scheduled to go before the planning committee, the Section 106 should reveal how the education funding has been negotiated.

Work has already started on the New Monks Farm site, west of Shoreham Airport, which the council said was at the developer’s own risk and monitored throughout.

“We can confirm that the section 106 agreement has now been signed, meaning full permission has been granted,” a council spokesman said.

Alongside the IKEA superstore and 600 homes, the New Monks Farm application also includes a country park, pumping station and new roundabout to replace the Sussex Pad junction on the A27.

The proposal has divided opinion since its inception. Concerns included the flooding risks of building on a flood plain, the living conditions of the residents of Withy Patch (who would be moved to a new site on the edge of the construction site) and traffic around the A27 and Mash Barn estate.

Supporters argued the development would provide an economic boost, much-needed housing and jobs to the local area.

