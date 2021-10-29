New mixed martial arts and fitness centre set to open in Littlehampton

Badlandz, run by John Keeley, 52, the chief instructor and operations director, offers a wide range of mixed martial arts and fitness classes that is said to be catered to everybody.

The centre is in Unit 2 at Minister Court, Courtwick Lane, Wick, and is open from 7.30am to 10pm Sunday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

The centre offers early morning, ladies-only, lunch-time and children’s sessions, as well as sessions for professional and amateur MMA fighters, and more.

New martial arts and fitness centre at Littlehampton. John Keeley - chief instructor looking to camera. Pic S Robards

John, a former close-protection bodyguard and police instructor, said the centre was for the whole community.

He added: “Our centre will increase people’s fitness, increase their confidence, their breathing, and all the things you can gain from martial arts.

“It will also be very people orientated. It will be all about the staff, the coaches, and the members, and we pledge to give bespoke training lessons, even people who are in rehabilitation for injuries.

“Badlandz is absolutely for everyone and I will find something to do for anyone who walks through our door.”

New martial arts and fitness centre at Littlehampton. Pic S Robards

John is looking for instructors trained in kick-boxing, boxing, and anything else martial arts and fitness-related.more about the centre at their website.

New martial arts and fitness centre at Littlehampton. Pic S Robards

New martial arts and fitness centre at Littlehampton. Pic S Robards