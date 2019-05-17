New micropub opening in Worthing this summer

A new micropub is opening in Worthing this summer and will offer ‘a warm and welcoming environment for people to get together and relax’.

The Fox & Finch Alehouse is opening in Littlehampton Road, near to The Thomas A Becket.

Mike and Jo Saveen are excited about their new business venture in Worthing

Mike and Jo Saveen are behind the new business venture and said they are excited to welcome the community.

“For us, the decision to open The Fox & Finch in Littlehampton Road was an easy one,” said Mike.

“We live in the area and want to invest in our community. Our aim is to create a warm and welcoming environment for people to get together and relax.

“We’re excited to be offering a new addition to the already enviable ale scene in Worthing.”

We’re excited to be offering a new addition to the already enviable ale scene in Worthing. Mike Saveen

Mike, 29, currently works at The Georgi Fin in Goring. His wife, Jo, 36, has been working at the Brooksteed Alehouse in South Farm Road for 18 months and has managed pubs and restaurants in West Sussex for the past ten years.

The micropub will offer locally-sourced cask conditioned ales, new and exciting keg beers, traditional ciders and a handpicked wine menu, the couple said.

The full planning application for the change of use, from ToneZone to The Fox & Finch, was granted by Worthing Borough Council on March 8.

The opening hours for the micropub will be Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-9.30pm and Sunday 12pm-5.30pm.

The Fox & Finch logo

The couple said the recent popularity of micropubs across the country highlights societies’ desire for the traditional public house.

“People of all ages are now turning away from the loud, brash and sometimes intimidating pubs and bars in favour of smaller, more intimate spaces where you can comfortably enjoy a reasonably priced after-work beer with your friends or relax with a newspaper and a glass of red wine,” said Mike.

He said the micropub’s ethos aims to address loneliness and social isolation by encouraging conversation between strangers in a relaxed, quieter space.

He added: “We will put an emphasis on creating opportunities to bring people together where they can create and maintain friendships and networks.

“Unfortunately, loneliness and social isolation is a very real problem in our society and individuals entering a typical, nosier drinking establishment can sometimes struggle to converse with other people.”

No hot food will be provided at the micropub. Instead, the couple propose to offer cold bar snacks such as crisps, sausage rolls, cheeses, scotch eggs sourced from local baker or café.

The planning application received a number of positive comments from members of the community.

Resident Peter Barlow said: “This particular application is outside of the town centre and as such will help to keep the local community alive and thriving. I wholeheartedly support this application.”

Craig and Helene, owners of the Georgi Fin micropub in Goring, said: “We have got to know the guys over the past two years and have found a pair of amazing friends in two people as passionate and enthusiastic about community and beer as we are!

“We have no doubt that they can replicate what we have done in our area change it for the better and create another much needed hub for people local and afar to socialise and meet new faces responsibly over an artisan style beer.

“We know what it takes and we know the potential this location offers for this kind of place.

“They are well thought of and known on the scene we couldn’t recommend a more perfect couple for the Fox & Finch!”

Mike said the refurbishment was underway and the couple are aiming for a July opening.

Keep up to date with the micropub’s progress on Facebook @thefoxandfinchalehouse and Instagram @thefoxandfinch.

What do you think? Email your views to news@worthingherald.co.uk