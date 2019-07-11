New Littlehampton Rotary president is second woman to take the role in the club’s 96 years

Littlehampton Rotary Club has welcomed its new president, the second woman to take the role in the club’s 96 years.

Jenni Ripley took over the chain of office from Bruce Green on July 1 and one of her aims for the year will be to increase numbers.

Jenni Ripley has been an active member of Littlehampton Rotary Club since she joined in 2016

Jenni said: “Along with many similar organisations, we hope to increase membership and forge greater links with our town council, as well as raise public awareness of our substantial contribution to the wellbeing of our town and on the International front.”

Jenni is married to Peter Ripley, the club secretary. Peter joined the club in 1984 but had to leave the area for business reasons.

He continued to be a Rotarian in Cornwall and was a member of a club in Bodmin when he met Jenni.

Jenni went on to join the Inner Wheel Club of Bodmin, becoming club correspondent and eventually president.

She moved to Littlehampton to look after Peter’s son and joined Littlehampton Rotary Club in 2016, as the town’s Inner Wheel Club had disbanded three years previously.

Jenni has been an active member of the club ever since, including being chairman of the international committee for two years.

Jenni has also now joined the Freewheelers Club, which has evolved out of the old Inner Wheel and is thriving.