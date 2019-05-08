New ice cream parlour will 'bring the heart back to Bognor Regis'

A new ice cream parlour is set to open in Bognor this month, which will provide jobs for people ‘furthest from the employment market’.

Pinks Parlour will be opened at 18 Waterloo Square on May 24 by Katy and Georgia Alston — founders of sister company Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans & Tricycles.

Mum and daughter team, Katy, right, and Georgia Alston, left, are almost ready to open Pinks Parlour in Waterloo Square. Photo: Goble Photography

Former nurse Katy said: “It’s a really exciting time for Bognor Regis with new shops and restaurants opening on a monthly basis, although we’ve been offered premises in Chichester, Littlehampton and Worthing we wanted to stick with Bognor as it’s such a unique and happy town!”

Business partner and daughter Georgia, 26, who scooped the national Guido Morelli Rising Star award from the Ice Cream Alliance in February, said they are ‘bringing the heart back to Bognor Regis’.

She added: “We love working with the local community and the opening of Pinks Parlour feels like we are really bringing the heart back to Bognor Regis!

“We can’t wait to see as many of our long standing and new customers from May 24.”

Georgia said 18 jobs are on offer for local people ‘that may not fit into the traditional workplace’.

She added: “Pinks Parlour will provide jobs for people furthest from the employment market.

“We are creating 18 new jobs for local people that may not fit into the traditional workplace by providing a supportive working environment.

“So by purchasing a treat from Pinks Parlour you will not only be feeling good but also doing good by supporting the local community.”

Georgia said Bognor Regis’s unemployment rate is ‘still higher than the national average’ and she and her mum are ‘passionate about changing that’.

Pinks Parlour will serve handmade artisan gelato, waffles, milkshakes, sundaes, soda floats and coffee and will be open seven days a week from 9am-7pm.

The parlour is replacing what was used to be an information shop, but the building has been empty for over a year.

Read more at www.pinksparlour.co.uk