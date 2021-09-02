Angmering in Bloom (AIB) has unveiled a new information board in St Nicholas’ Gardens, Angmering, in collaboration with Worthing Archaeological Society on August 11.

The new board describes the history of St Nicholas’ Church that once stood on the site, the archaeological dig that happened in 2015, and all that it found.

Amie Friend from Worthing Archaeological Society gave talk about the dig and walked people around the site, showing where the trenches were dug and explained the findings.

Angmering in Bloom chairman, Julia Phelon, at the new information board in St Nicholas' Gardens, Angmering

Lorraine Wensley from AIB said: “It was good to see many people attend the unveiling, and the AIB chairman, Julia Phelon, thanked everyone who had been involved in the project.”

Lorraine added that the board has made a ‘welcome addition’ to St Nicholas’ Gardens.

A full report on the 2015 dig can be found in the Angmering Library as well as on the Worthing Archaeological Society website.