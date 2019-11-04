Mum plans first Angmering community Boxing Day buffet for people who are alone at Christmas

An Angmering mum is reaching out to the community for the village’s first Boxing Day buffet for people who would otherwise be alone at Christmas.

Amanda Phillips, aka The Pink Lady, has put out some feelers and has been overwhelmed by the response to her plan.

Amanda Phillips, aka The Pink Lady, with her dog Stanley

She and her family will be hosting the buffet at Angmering Village Hall on December 26 for anyone on their own and in need of some company.

Amanda, a single parent to two girls, will also be cooking Christmas Day dinner for the homeless in Worthing this festive season, as she is a volunteer with Turning Tides.

She said: “I volunteer at Worthing Soup Kitchen, cooking breakfast fortnightly for the homeless at the Turning Tides community hub in Worthing.

“I found out that my home village has nothing on for the lonely, elderly or vulnerable. There is a chance that some people in Angmering may not see anyone over the Christmas period and that is not on.

“So, on Boxing Day, I’m hosting the first Angmering community Boxing Day buffet for anyone who finds themselves on their own, young or old, to join me and my family for a cuppa, board games and a buffet, a proper family fun-filled Boxing Day.”

A list of volunteers has been set up and donations so far have included Option Hygiene in Poling offering napkins and tablecloths, Auntie Val’s in Storrington giving jams and chutneys, and Specsavers at Sainsbury’s Rustington having a charity collection box where people can donate their loose change.

People will need to book a place, so Amanda has a rough idea of numbers.

She is also looking for donations for both the Boxing Day buffet and the Christmas Day dinner. These should be marked Pink Lady and can be delivered to Angmering Parish Council’s office in The Square.

The Boxing Day bash will run from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Visit the Angmering community boxing day buffet on Facebook for more information and to book a place.