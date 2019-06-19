Mountaineers reach summit and fly Sussex flag to celebrate their own three peaks challenge

The Martlet Mountaineers have flown the Sussex flag with pride at the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

The national Three Peaks Challenge is usually completed within 24 hours but this team of six friends wanted to savour the experience, so actually did it over three years.

Having set themselves the challenge, Linda Evans, Christine Gillott, Linda Doughty, Sue Eden, Sharon Fisher and her sister-in-law Debbie Fisher climbed Snowdon in Wales in 2017, Ben Nevis in Scotland in 2018 and Scafell Pike this year, on June 7.

Christine said: “We completed climbing the mountains by ascending Scafell Pike. The weather wasn’t looking promising, so we were up and climbing before 7am to beat the forecasted inclement weather.

“The climb was challenging but the views were stunning and we were rewarded with brilliant visibility at the summit.

“We flew the Sussex flag with pride at the summit and toasted our achievement with prosecco, as we have done at the top of each mountain.

“The three peaks are traditionally climbed in 24 hours but we like to savour and enjoy each climb, and the special moments and memories that each mountain gives you.

“Who knows where next year’s challenge will take us, having now completed the three peaks, but we will be planning the next adventure very soon.”

Linda Evans, Sue and Sharon live in Arundel, Linda Doughty lives in Poling and Christine Gillott lives in Climping.