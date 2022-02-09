Motorcycle enthusiasts from Worthing and Rustington attempt 1,000-mile endurance ride

The friends say when they are asked ‘why?’ they simply reply ‘why not?’ and point out they are raising money for two charities, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

James Beech, 40, from Rustington, Michael Le’Febour, 51, from Worthing, Graham Sole, 36, from Goring and Matt Forrest, 35, from Goring will be taking on the ambitious RBLR 1000 Endurance Ride in June, covering 1,000 miles in 24 hours.

James said: “What could possibly motivate anyone to embark on such an insane adventure? The answer is two-fold. First off, there’s nothing more we love more than a challenge.

James Beech, 40, from Rustington, Michael Le'Febour, 51, from Worthing, Graham Sole, 36, from Goring and Matt Forrest, 35, from Goring will be taking on the ambitious RBLR 1000 Endurance Ride in June, covering 1,000 miles in 24 hours

“The second reason is a bit more serious, as by attempting, and hopefully finishing, the ambitious RBLR 1000 Endurance Ride, we are hoping to raise some money for not just one but two very worthy causes.

“Donations to the Poppy Appeal will go towards supporting members of the armed forces, both veterans and those in active service and their families, while any funds raised for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will help the team there carry on in their fight to save lives.

“This is going to be one hell of a challenge and we could really use your support. The ride isn’t run in association with Iron Butt UK for nothing!”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/1000-miles-in-24-hour-endurance-ride-for-charity to make a donation.