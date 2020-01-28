Morrisons Littlehampton marks World Cancer Day with fundraising for CLIC Sargent

World Cancer Day will be marked at Morrisons Littlehampton with fundraising games in aid of CLIC Sargent.

The store has raised more than £20,000 for its charity partner in the past two years or so and continues to support its work for young people with cancer.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, second left, and colleagues supporting CLIC Sargent at Morrisons Littlehampton

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: “Morrisons colleagues in Littlehampton will be fundraising and selling limited-edition charity wristbands to mark World Cancer Day.

“We will hold a raffle, ‘wine or water’ game and tombola on Saturday, February 1, for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for young people with cancer and Morrisons’ charity partner.

“Our customers enjoy our fundraising days and are always supportive. We are proud to support CLIC Sargent with fundraising for World Cancer Day.

“Every pound raised and every wristband sold helps CLIC Sargent support families in our area and around the country cope following a devastating cancer diagnosis.”

World Cancer Day is on February 4 and this year, CLIC Sargent will be highlighting the disruption a diagnosis has on the lives of young cancer patients, including not being able to see their friends or putting their education on hold.

The charity is asking people to show their support by wearing a CLIC Sargent World Cancer Day wristband. There are three designs available from Morrisons, for a suggested donation of £2.

Morrisons Littlehampton will also be hosting a bucket collection in store from Saturday to Tuesday with CLIC Sargent volunteers.

Holli Kellett, Morrisons’ partnership lead at CLIC Sargent, said: “A huge thank you goes to Morrisons Littlehampton, for organising such fantastic World Cancer Day fundraising. All money raised will support young people whose lives have been put on hold by cancer.

“That’s why we’re raising awareness of the impact cancer has on young people and their families. The store’s enthusiasm for World Cancer Day shows the ongoing dedication of Morrisons colleagues for CLIC Sargent and we think this is going to be the biggest World Cancer Day of the partnership yet.”