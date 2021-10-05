David likes to make the special autumn treat in his own time as a community gesture.

This year, he has made two, one for All Saints Church in Wick and one for Arundel Church of England School.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Littlehampton Morrisons, said: “Father Tom Robson at All Saints Church will use the wheatsheaf for services in church and at local schools.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Littlehampton Morrisons, delivering a harvest wheatsheaf and toys to Arundel Church of England School

“The other went to Arundel, where headteacher Mr Andrew Simpson will use it to teach the children about harvest. He will also use it at St Nicholas Church in Arundel.

“We also donated lots of toys to Arundel School, too.”