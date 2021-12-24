Pupils at various schools in the area were given the cards by Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, to help spread some cheer this Christmas.

Teachers said the children really enjoyed decorating their cards and making them special.

Alison said: “We have had 500 Christmas cards, as has every single Morrisons, and I took these to local schools and groups for them to colour and pop a message in, then I delivered them to local care homes to bring a smile to those who may not get a card this year.”

Residents at Oakland Grange In Littlehampton were thrilled with their Christmas cards

The cards created by Arundel Church of England School pupils were delivered to Kim Maw, manager at Oakland Grange In Littlehampton, along with biscuits for staff.

Alison said: “The children coloured the Christmas cards that I sent to them and they added lovely messages. Kim sent me two lovely photos of residents receiving their cards. It was so lovely to work with the schools and care homes this Christmas.”

Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington and River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton also decorated cards and these have been sent to St Bridget’s, the Leonard Cheshire home in Rustington, and Fulford care home in Littlehampton.

Arundel Church of England School pupils with the Christmas cards they decorated