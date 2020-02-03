Morrisons in Littlehampton marks World Cancer Day 2020

Customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton gave generously in support of CLIC Sargent for World Cancer Day 2020.

The story held a trolley raffle, ‘wine or water’ game and tombola on Saturday.

Staff at Morrisons in Littlehampton raising money for CLIC Sargent to mark World Cancer Day 2020. Picture: Steve Robards SR20020103

The store has raised more than £20,000 for its charity partner in the past two years or so, and continues to support its work for young people with cancer.

The World Cancer Day collection continues today and tomorrow.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: “We raised £381 yesterday. Brill! We have volunteers collecting today and Tuesday, too, so hopefully we will raise lots more.”