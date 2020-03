Worthing hosted the British Modern Sword Fighting Association’s official team UK eliminations for the 2020 world championship in the discipline.

A total of 52 athletes aged from six to 51 from across the UK came to compete to win the spot in the national team.

British MSF Association hosted the official Team UK eliminations for the 2020 world championship in Modern Sword Fighting in Worthing.

The event took place last month, at Worthing High School, in South Farm Road.

Athletes from West Sussex won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals and made it onto the team to go to the world championship in Minsk, Belarus, in March.

