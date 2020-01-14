Missing teen could be in Worthing

A teenager who has gone missing from her home could be in Worthing, police have said.

Paige Feltham, aged 14, was reported missing from her home in Worcestershire on Monday (January 13) and is thought to be in the Worthing area after travelling to Sussex by train.

Paige is described as being white with long, black straight hair and of slim build.

She was wearing skinny jeans, a grey hooded top and trainers.

Anyone with information on Paige's whereabouts is asked to get in touch as soon as possible, by reporting online or calling 101, quoting Operation Catch.