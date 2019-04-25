Memorial service to remember Sussex Police officer killed in Shoreham

A memorial service was held to remember a Sussex Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in Shoreham.

PC Jeffrey Tooley was mown down by a van when carrying out speed enforcement in an attempt to reduce road casualties on April 24, 1999. He was just 26 years old when he died, said Sussex Police Federation.

Yesterday (April 24), marked 20 years since his death and a service was held at his memorial in Brighton Road, Shoreham, where the tragic incident happened.

A spokesman for Sussex Police Federation said yesterday (April 24): “A respectful service was held today at the site where PC Jeff Tooley fell 20 years ago today.

“Today we remember PC Jeff Tooley who fell in the line of duty on this day 20 years ago. RIP Jeff.”

A spokesman for The Police Memorial Trust also said: “Today we remember PC Jeffrey Tooley of Sussex Police who died on this day in 1999.

A memorial service was held to remember Sussex Police officer Jeffrey Tooley who was killed in the line of duty. Picture: Sussex Police Federation

“Engaged on traffic checks Jeffrey was killed when a speeding drunk-driver refused to stop and drove straight at him.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

PC Jeffrey Tooley. Picture: Police Memorial Trust