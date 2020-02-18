Chaucery Memorial service to mark 75th anniversary of plane crash in Rustington and 10th anniversary of the memorial in Chaucer Avenue. Pic Steve Robards SR20021702

Memorial service in Rustington marks 75th anniversary of wartime air crash

Veterans, air cadets and residents gathered at the Chaucery Memorial in Rustington on Monday for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the village’s only wartime air crash. The ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the memorial and garden, organised by residents with support from Rustington Parish Council.

Among those attending the annual service were members of the Chaucery Memorial Group, Littlehampton RAF Association, the Air Training Corps 2464 (Storrington) Sqn and Storrington RAF veterans. As well as the wreaths being laid, a single red rose was laid by Dawn Claydon on behalf of the navigator’s family. To find out more about the RAF Mosquito that crash landed into four bungalows in Chaucer Avenue, Rustington, on February 17, 1945, killing three civilians, plus the pilot and navigator crew, CLICK HERE

Service to mark the 75th anniversary of Rustington's only wartime plane crash and the 10th anniversary of the Chaucery Memorial in Chaucer Avenue. Pictures: Steve Robards SR20021702
