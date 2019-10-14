Man’s bailiff fears after urostomy bag ‘erupted’ while driving in Worthing

A man given a parking ticket after his urostomy bag ‘erupted’ while driving in Worthing feared bailiffs might take his belongings.

John McCartney has been fighting a fine from One Parking Solutions for 21 months since the incident on January 9, where he parked in a space in Chatsworth Road for a few minutes to clean himself but was still fined.

John McCartney, 70, from Boundary Road, Lancing, holding one of his catheter bags and flanges outside the place that he parked in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, behind the wall

He refused to pay the £60 fine out of principle. But suddenly on October 2, the 72-year-old from Boundary Road, Lancing, received a letter from the County Court Business Centre in Northampton ordering him to pay £278.06, or his ‘goods may be removed or sold’.

He said: “It is stressing me out big time. It just goes away for a while and then this drops through the post and it it back all over again.”

John was driving along Chapel Road in Worthing when the flange on his urostomy bag – a plastic valve which fastened to a hole in his abdomen – fell off and more than a litre of urine drenched his clothes and car seat.

His first thought was to clean himself and reattach his bag – so he parked behind the Guildbourne Centre in Chatsworth Road to visit the Slug and Lettuce toilets.

At the time, he described it as an ‘eruption’ and added: “There is no alternative; your kidneys continue to produce urine and it is squirting out all the time.”

He said he returned to his car 15 minutes later – but a parking attendant was already there to issue a ticket.

John said in hindsight, he wished he had spoken to the attendant when he got in his car – but he was too preoccupied with getting home to have a wash.

He appealed the decision on the grounds it was a medical emergency – but the Parking on Private Land Appeals body refused it because he did not display a valid permit.

John had his bladder removed in 2012 after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. He is in remission.

One Parking Solutions did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.