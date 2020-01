A man has been found dead in a park in Bognor Regis, police have said.

The body was found in a park shelter in Marine Park Gardens this morning.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "At 8.42am on Wednesday (January 29) police were called to Marine Park Gardens, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, after the body of a man was found in a park shelter.

"There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for West Sussex has been informed."