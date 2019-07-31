Lyminster church fete raises record amount

Lyminster church has smashed all previous records, raising in the region of £9,500 at the annual fete.

Visitors and helpers said it was a stupendous result at the end of a wonderful afternoon out.

Taking aim at the coconut shy

The money raised will help both with the running of the church this year and with building up the reserves, which have been severely run down following extensive repairs to the roof and south wall.

St Mary Magdalene Church runs it like a traditional church fete, with lots to see and do for all the family.

Roger Davies, one of the organisers, said: “I thought we were in trouble after the thunderstorms on the Friday but the weather cleared on the Saturday morning and by the start of the fete at midday, we had ideal conditions.”

Stalls included plants, books, crafts and a bottle tombola.

The display of MG and Austin Healey classic cars, alongside other old-fashioned vehicles and vintage American Airstream caravans, provoked much interest, as did the two Ferret scout cars provided by the Army.

A treasure hunt in the church proved interesting for all ages and Littlehampton Players Operatic Society provided musical entertainment.