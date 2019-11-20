Amy debuted her Christmas-themed collection at an event at Martha's bar and restaurant in Soho, London, last night (November 20). The 27-year-old said the brand first contacted her while she was in the Majorcan villa for the ITV2 dating programme during the summer, and the ball started rolling on this project a month ago. She did a photo shoot in Elstree, Hertfordshire, last week, where she debuted some eye-catching wigs that caused a stir among her 1.3million Instagram followers. Since leaving the villa, Amy has appeared on Loose Women as a guest pannelist and went on a date with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. She said: "It has been amazing. I didn't think all this would happen; I've been very lucky. It's given me so many different opportunities." Amy also unveiled a line of clothes with online retailer In The Style a few weeks ago, and said it had 'already sold amazingly well'. She has some more television appearances in the pipeline, adding that life remained 'very very busy': "I just checked, and my next day off is the first of December. I'm so ill right now, but I don't have time to be ill, so I have to power through." The reality TV star and former BA flight attendant added it would be 'really good obviously to see all my creations around Worthing'. Envy X Amy Hart is available at envylabel.co.uk
Love Island's Amy Hart from Worthing launches Christmas collection with online fashion brand
Amy Hart from Worthing, who appeared on this year's series of Love Island, has launched a collection with an online fashion brand.
