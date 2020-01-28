Love Island exit for Worthing's Connor Durman

Connor Durman from Worthing has been voted off Love Island.

The 25-year-old found himself leaving the villa in last night's episode (January 27) after he and partner Sophie Piper received the least votes from the public, putting them at risk of going home.

Connor Durman has been voted off the Love Island villa. Pictured with Sophie Piper. Picture: ITV

His fellow islanders then had to decide which of the two they would save - and Connor did not make the cut.

The coffee bean salesman will be jetting home from Cape Town back to the UK to be reunited with family and friends.

On his Twitter account, manned by his sister Carla and friend Jack, they said: "Proud of Connor, he’s had the best time in the villa and made some amazing memories, Thanks everyone for all your support throughout!"

He was the third person to be dumped from the villa and the fourth person to leave, after Ollie Williams walked on day four.

On Love Island Aftersun, he said: "It is all a bit weird; it takes time to process but I'm happy with how I left and I'm leaving on a good note, as sad as it is."

When asked why he thought he and Sophie ended up in the bottom, he said: "I think it is because we had such a bumpy ride with so many obstacles in the way, with people coming in and it put a massive test on us, but the last two days we got on like a house on fire and I could see things escalating really well. But it is a shame I had to go."

He added that it was 'horrible' seeing his fellow islanders saving Sophie, but that he thought that 'whatever happens, I'm going home tonight', as a sign of his commitment to the sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes.

He said he would wait for Sophie, but added he 'didn't expect her to wait around': "I hope that in a week's time, if she has no connection with someone that she does leave because I will be waiting for her. But I want her to have the best time, and I understand that it is such a cool experience to be in that villa, so I totally understand."

