Love Island: Amy Hart's third week in pictures

After three weeks, Amy Hart is still in the ITV2 dating competition. Here is her third week in pictures.

The 26-year-old former air hostess from Worthing had a blip with her partner Curtis, who rated new girl Arabella as a 10/10 kisser during a blindfolded kissing challenge. But the pair reconciled during a date outside the villa, when ballroom dancer Curtis showed Amy how to Rhumba. He picked her to be in a couple with him during Monday night's recoupling. Read more: Here’s how you can win tickets to the 2019 Love Island final

Episode 14

Episode 14: the couples had to make burgers by passing the ingredients with their mouths

Episode 14: Amy and Curtis got into the spirit of the challenge

Episode 14

Episode 14: despite their best efforts, Amy and Curtis did not win

Episode 14: two couples were split up, but Amy and Curtis were safe

Episode 15: Amy with Anna and Molly-Mae

Episode 15: the girls have a chat

Episode 15: Amy and Curtis chat to Yewande