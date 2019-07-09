Love Island: Amy Hart's journey on the ITV show in pictures
Amy Hart from Worthing's journey on Love Island had its highs and lows - and here it is in pictures.
The 26-year-old air hostess was the first person in the villa on the ITV2 reality programme, which aired in June. What appeared to be a whirlwind romance with 23-year-old dancer Curtis Pritchard saw them the front-runners to win at one stage in the competition. But it all went wrong for Amy in Casa Amor, when Curtis tried and failed to win over Vogue model Jourdan Riane in the main villa while Amy confessed her love for him. The fallout culminated in Amy choosing to leave the villa in Mallorca.
Amy and fellow islander Amber were the first two contestants in the villa