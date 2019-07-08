Love Island: Amy Hart from Worthing 'quits the show for good'

Amy Hart from Worthing has reportedly left the Love Island villa for good after splitting with her partner on the ITV show.

The Sun has reported that the 26-year-old former air hostess has quit the Mallorcan villa after Curtis Pritchard, 23, tried and failed to woo Vogue model Jourdan Riane while they were in a couple.

Amy Hart. Picture: ITV

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV

Ian Hart, Amy's father, last week denied that his daughter had exited the villa briefly for therapy sessions, as The Sun had also reported.

He said that the episode shows material filmed 24 to 48 hours beforehand, so it is unlikely we will see Amy leave the villa until later this week, if confirmed.

No official statement has been posted on Amy's Instagram account, which has almost 650,000 followers. But at around 5.30pm today, a post said: "Who hopes Amy and Curtis are safe tonight?"

Despite breaking up, Amy and Curtis were technically in a couple heading into tonight's episode (Monday) which will see the couples put to a public vote.

What has happened since the split?

In Thursday night's episode, the former favourites to win went their separate ways, after Curtis said he could not promise that he would not try to approach another girl again in the villa.

A final confrontation between the pair saw Curtis brutally tell Amy that he had never been able to see a future with her, or imagine the thought of having children with her.

After the split, Maura Higgins attempted to get closer to the newly single Curtis, with a visibly upset Amy watching on.

Ian has been approached for comment to confirm The Sun's report.

ITV has also been approached for comment.