Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex congratulates Harry and Meghan on arrival of baby boy

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their son.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of this morning (May 6).

Mrs Pyper said: "I am delighted to hear of the safe arrival of the Duke and Duchess’s new baby son.

"I know that many people throughout West Sussex will want to join me in sending sincere and warm congratulations to the Duke and Duchess, and our good wishes as they enjoy the excitement of being new parents."

The Lord-Lieutenant, whose primary duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown, is Her Majesty's personal representative in the county.

Mrs Pyper was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen upon the retirement of Mr Hugh Wyatt CVO in 2008.

The office of Lord-Lieutenant is centuries old, dating back to the reign of Henry VIII when the rôle was substantially a military one.

Today, as an entirely unpaid voluntary structure comprising the Lord-Lieutenant, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, the High Sheriff and a number of Deputy Lieutenants, the lieutenancy provides a focus for the county's identity and the promotion of civic, commercial, voluntary and social activities within its borders.