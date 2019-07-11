Long Furlong collision: One taken to hospital

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision at Long Furlong this morning.
The collision, which involved a lorry and a van, happened after 6am this morning (July 11).
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
“There were two patients at the scene and I can confirm one patient was taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”
Police closed off the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a road traffic collision between a lorry and a van on the A280 in Worthing which occurred around 6.10am on Thursday (July 11).
“One driver is reported to have suffered minor injuries and is being treated by medical staff at the scene. The road reopened at 9.23am.”