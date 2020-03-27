Evie Haines, four, from Littlehampton, made this rainbow

Littlehampton windows shine bright with rainbows amid coronavirus outbreak

Windows in Littlehampton, Worthing and Shoreham have been decorated with rainbows this week to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Take a look through some of the pictures readers sent in by email and shared on Facebook earlier this week

Laura Collingwood shared this picture of Jasmine, seven, with her rainbow
Kaylea Cobby sent in this picture of a rainbow by Tammi, 13, and Ava, eight
Lin Stuart shared this rainbow by Dylan, seven, from Rustington
Petra Blechova shared this picture by Spencer, six
