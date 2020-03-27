Littlehampton windows shine bright with rainbows amid coronavirus outbreak
Windows in Littlehampton, Worthing and Shoreham have been decorated with rainbows this week to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Take a look through some of the pictures readers sent in by email and shared on Facebook earlier this week – and share your own pictures by emailing them to mailto:news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk|news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk}, news@worthingherald.co.uk or news@shorehamherald.co.uk
Laura Collingwood shared this picture of Jasmine, seven, with her rainbow
User (UGC)
Kaylea Cobby sent in this picture of a rainbow by Tammi, 13, and Ava, eight
User (UGC)
Lin Stuart shared this rainbow by Dylan, seven, from Rustington
User (UGC)
Petra Blechova shared this picture by Spencer, six
User (UGC)
View more