The Littlehampton Wave leisure centre opened in March, 2019. Picture: Google

This afternoon, an Arun District Council spokesman said: “We have just been informed by Freedom Leisure that the teaching pool at the Wave in Littlehampton will be closed for up to two weeks to allow urgent repairs to take place.

“The main pool is open as normal and Freedom will be in touch with any customers who have pre-booked activities in the teaching pool during this period to discuss the situation with them.

A statment from Freedom Leisure, which operates the centre, read: “We are working hard to minimise the closure of the teaching pool and would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“We will continue to provide updates to customers via our website and social media platforms.”

Littlehampton’s Wave leisure centre opened in March, 2019, replacing the old swimming and sports centre.

As well as the pools, the £16million centre also features a gym, sports hall and sports studios.