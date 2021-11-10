The public fitness complex is celebrating its re-launch this weekend on November 13 and 14, from 9am-8pm, to introduce people back to the centre after the pandemic.

The leisure centre is offering free sports sessions to kids from under five to 11 in the mornings and to adults in the evenings, and a big inflatable will also be in the pool for an hour and a half each day.

Heather White, sales and marketing manager at the Wave, said: “Most of our sessions are back up and running so we want to showcase to everybody what we do here because we were only open about 12 months before we got shut down the first time and it’s been limited ever since.

The Littlehampton Wave is re-launching this weekend and offering free sports and pool sessions. Photo from Littlehampton Wave

“Now everything is back, we want to give people the opportunity to come in and speak to people about memberships and trial out the pool, the gym, and our sports activities over the two days. It is so important for us because we lost a lot of our members in Covid. We are just trying to build back what we had before.”