Littlehampton war hero attends historic D-Day 75 service with world leaders

A war hero from Littlehampton has rubbed shoulders with world leaders to remember the sacrifices made on D-Day.

Stanley Northeast was due to attend a ceremony held in Portsmouth today to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Stanley in his youth

According to his son Mike, the 98-year-old from Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was one of only 400 people invited to attend.

Held on Southsea Common, dignitaries were due to include the Queen and 14 world leaders such as US president Donald Trump, German chancellor Angela Merkel and prime minister Theresa May.

Mike had previously feared his father would not be able to see the ceremony due to it being cordoned off by a double-layered solid steel fence as part of tightened security for President Trump.

Stanley was in the Royal Air Force and took part in the D-Day landings, receiving the Legion d’Honneur medal in 2016.