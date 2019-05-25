Littlehampton veteran takes on 192-mile trek to raise more than £1,000 for RAF charity

A Littlehampton veteran has taken on a 14-day trek spanning 192 miles across the coast of St. Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay.

Former RAF junior technician Steve Green has completed the challenge and raised more than £1,000 for the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, an RAF welfare charity.

Steve Green on his Coast to Coast Bimble

The Coast-to-Coast Bimble has taken the 53-year-old from the coast of St. Bees on the Irish Sea, calling at the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, the North York Moors, and finally finishing at Robin Hood’s Bay on the North Sea Coast.

Steve said: “My drive for this challenge is to raise money and awareness for the RAF Benevolent Fund – to celebrate its centenary and the services it provides to the RAF family.

“After serving in the RAF for more than 12 years, I wanted to do something to give back to the RAF community, by supporting a charity that directly aids the welfare of the Royal Air Force.

“It was a very soggy few days and nights, kipping in my tent on cold, rocky shores, but the pie and a pint at the end of it made it all worthwhile.”

Steve served in the RAF from 1983 to 1995, stationed at RAF Wyton, Cambridgeshire, working on the No. 100 Squadron on the English Electric Canberra Aircraft.

During his service he was also posted in the No. 111 Squadron at RAF Leuchars in Fife on the Tornado F3, where he spent his last five years in the service.

Steve has previously completed many charity walks, including the walk for Blind Veterans UK, Help for Heroes charity walk, the South Downs 100-mile walk, the 130-mile Normandy Beaches Walk, and the 150-mile walk along the coastal path from Newquay to Falmouth.

Charlotte Barmby, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We are very proud of Steve’s effort to support the fund, it is great to see a former RAF serviceman going to such lengths to aid the RAF family.”

To sponsor Steve in the Coast-to-Coast Bimble, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-green32