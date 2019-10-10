Littlehampton supermarket raises more than £6,000 for Worthing veterans’ charity

Staff and customers at Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton have helped to raise £6,310 for Worthing charity Care for Veterans.

Sainsbury’s staff elected Care for Veterans as the store’s charity of the year and have been working to support the cause over the last 12 months.

The supermarket has donated Prosecco to the Care for Veterans centenary auction and held events such as a quizzes and treasure hunts.

Store manager Stuart Lindsey presented the cheque to the charity this week.

Care for Veterans senior fundraiser Christine Gillott said: “Thank you to all staff and customers at Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton. You have been so generous to raise such a fantastic amount. It was a great opportunity to introduce so many people to Care for Veterans and the work we do to support and rehabilitate the veterans in our care.”

Care for Veterans is a registered charity, providing care and rehabilitation for physically disabled ex-service personnel and their families.