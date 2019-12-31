Littlehampton Slimming World manager celebrates success with comedian Alan Carr

A Slimming World manager from Littlehampton has celebrated her groups’ successes with chat show host and comedian Alan Carr.

The TV personality, known as Chatty Man, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in the organisation’s 50th anniversary year, with founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Vanessa Steenton was delighted to meet Alan and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year.

She said: “The members at our Littlehampton groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives, too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage but they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan, which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

“And when you join a group and stay each week, members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do.”

Amy said she was honoured to represent her group, which meets at St Giles Church hall, at the Slimming World Awards.

Alan Carr said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their Slimming World family meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week.

“I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive. I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”