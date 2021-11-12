Littlehampton shop closing down after more than 40 years
A shop specialising in carpets and flooring is closing down at the end of the year due to staff retirement.
Dean Carpets, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, is preparing to shut its doors for good after being a fixture in the town since 1980.
Chris Burgess, 66, and Trevor Long, 67, who run the shop, will be retiring.
Chris and Trevor have been running Dean Carpets since 1992, and between them have a about century of experience in the trade.
Company director Chris said: “I am sad in some ways about closing the shop, but on the other hand, it is getting increasingly difficult to lift stuff now.
“Our bodies are telling us we shouldn’t be lifting this kind of stuff at our age.
“Coupled with the fact it hasn’t been easy dealing with suppliers due to Covid and multiple lockdowns, it’s not helped our decision. So, sadly, we are closing down at the end of December.
“We want to say thank you very much to our loyal customers and the local people, we are glad to have served you all this time.”
Fellow director Trevor said: “After being here for around 30 years, we’ve decided its time to call it a day.
“We close the shop with mixed feelings after being here for so long and we’d both like to say a massive thank-you to all of our past customers, many of which we have known for a long time.”