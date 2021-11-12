Dean Carpets, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, is preparing to shut its doors for good after being a fixture in the town since 1980.

Chris Burgess, 66, and Trevor Long, 67, who run the shop, will be retiring.

Chris and Trevor have been running Dean Carpets since 1992, and between them have a about century of experience in the trade.

Company director Chris said: “I am sad in some ways about closing the shop, but on the other hand, it is getting increasingly difficult to lift stuff now.

“Our bodies are telling us we shouldn’t be lifting this kind of stuff at our age.

“Coupled with the fact it hasn’t been easy dealing with suppliers due to Covid and multiple lockdowns, it’s not helped our decision. So, sadly, we are closing down at the end of December.

“We want to say thank you very much to our loyal customers and the local people, we are glad to have served you all this time.”

Fellow director Trevor said: “After being here for around 30 years, we’ve decided its time to call it a day.