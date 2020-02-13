Littlehampton Sea Cadets earns highest award for second year running

Littlehampton Sea Cadets have earned the highest award in their annual inspection for the second year running.

Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne, commanding officer, presented the unit ship’s company with a Burgee, awarded for achievements throughout 2019.

Lt (SCC) Dawn Osborne, press officer, said: “This is the second year running which the unit has achieved this award, making them one of the top sea cadet units in the country by scoring over 80 per cent.

“We had to acheive at least 30 hours of boating per cadet and every cadet had to obtain a specialisation badge in subjects such as first aid, seamanship or engineering, along with various boating qualifications.

“Points are also awarded for attending courses and competitions held by district, area and national, along with activities joining in local community events such as Armed Forces Day.”

The unit is always looking for cadets to join. It is open to boys and girls between the age of 10 and 18. Find Sea Cadets Littlehampton on Facebook or telephone 01903 732462 for more information.