Littlehampton Sanitary product donation scheme is up and running

A Littlehampton woman has founded a community project to tackle stigma around periods and provide residents struggling to pay for sanitary products.

Rachel Hunt, 37, delivered the first public donation box as part of her On Point project to Littlehampton Morrisons on November 2.

It has already proved a success, with enough donations to fill two boxes.

Rachel, who currently runs the project herself, said: “I think that people like to contribute to local projects. Someone can donate a packet of sanitary towels or a box of tampons and they will be passed on to people within the same community that really need them.

“I also believe that projects like this, however small, can go some way to ending the stigma around periods.

“Thirty per cent of the global population have them – none of us would be here without them. Yet it is still talked about in hushed tones. It is madness.”

The On Point Boxes, full of supplies tailored to the needs of the drop off point, have been delivered to Sussex Tornados Cheerleading gym and the Wickbourne Centre.

Rachel also hopes to deliver another to a location in Worthing in the coming weeks.

She plans to expand the charity by setting up more donation points in the area and finding more places that need On Point Boxes, such as staff rooms .

Having previously been involved with The Red Box Project, which has now ceased operation due to a new government scheme that will fund sanitary items for schools and colleges from February 2020, Rachel has always felt passionate about ending period poverty.

This, in conjunction with the closure of The Red Box Project, is what inspired the idea of setting up her own community project.

She said: “I figured that if children are potentially missing school due to a lack of period products, then other people in the family might also be experiencing similar issues.

“So, I decided to carry on with the idea of collecting period products from the local community - but having them available other places rather than just schools.”

Any brand or type of sanitary product can be donated and is greatly appreciated by Mrs Hunt.

To find out more about the On Point project, visit its dedicated Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/onpointjusthelp

Alternatively, email Rachel at onpointjusthelp@gmail.com