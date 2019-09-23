Littlehampton’s new skate park has opened

The new skate park on Littlehampton seafront has opened.

The new facility on Sea Road, just west of Littlehampton Wave, features a range of ramps for scooters, skate boards, in-lines and BMX.

Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council worked in partnership to bring about the skate park upgrade, with the budget totalling £200,850. Littlehampton Town Council provided £81,425 funding, Sport England provided grant funding of £45,800 and the remainder was provided by Arun District Council.

James Walsh, leader of Arun District Council, said: “We are extremely pleased with the new skate park.

“This is an amazing new provision for the local people of Littlehampton and will appeal to a range of users of different ages.

“The skate park is already proving very popular, and we’d like to thank Maverick Industries for doing such an excellent job.”

Floodlighting is due to be installed next month, alongside a new parkour facility.

A skate jam will take place next month to officially open the skate park.

It will feature professional riders who will run a short demo session and competitions to win prizes. The skate jam will take place between noon and 4pm on Saturday, October 26.