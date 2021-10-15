Littlehampton Rotary Club present £1,000 cheque to horse therapy team

Members of the rotary club handed the cheque over on October 13 after a previous visit made them want to support the Country Club’s Horse Riding Therapy Unit.

Keith Green, a rotary club member, said he had seen ‘the amazing impact riding for people with a disability can have’ after working with a rotary club in Spain for 10 years.

He said, “There’s nothing like watching a child’s face light up, who might be restricted to a wheelchair and used to looking up at people, suddenly sitting high up on a horse and looking down at them.

The Littlehampton Rotary Club presented a cheque to Ferring Country Centre. SUS-211015-075530001

“The horse seems to understand them, there is a definite connection.”

Rosemary Green, president of the rotary club, said fundraising during covid times has been ‘particularly challenging’.

Sam Kirk, commercial manager, said, “That fact makes the donation even more meaningful and appreciated, thank you!”

Riding school manager Helen Bridger said the money will go towards enhancing the nature trail with a variety of stimulating and interactive equipment. The colours, movement and sounds will help to make the riders engage with their environment as they ride around the track.

The rotary club got to meet Mr Snuffles, one of the centre’s calm and gentle horses. They also went for a tour around the rest of the centre.

Rosemary said, “It’s incredible the work that is being done here, what an amazing place.”

Ferring Country Centre riding caters not only to riders with special educational needs and disabilities but offers handling and horse care as an activity for Day Service Customers too.

If you know someone who you think might benefit from riding therapy then go to www.ferringcountrycentre.org/Pages/Category/about-riding-therapy