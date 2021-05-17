Littlehampton Rotarians find a way to help desperate mum after pushchair plea

When a desperate Littlehampton mum made a plea for support, Rotarians had to put their thinking caps on to find a way to help.

Littlehampton Rotary Club has a ruling that it cannot help individuals but Bruce Green, chairman of the community service committee, was keen not to leave Erin Kinsella in the lurch.

He managed to persuade fellow Rotarians there was a way to do something without breaking any rules.

Ruth Stewart, Little PACSO leader, is presented with the pushchair by Bruce Green and his wife Rosemary, who is the current club president

Geoff Watts, club secretary, explained: “Erin was desperate for help for her daughter in obtaining a special pushchair, an E10 Tomato pushchair.

“Bruce initially told Erin that our Rotary club has a ruling that we do not help individuals but gradually, he persuaded our Rotarians and made them aware that we should make an exception. He explained that the daughter was big for her age and needed the extra strength and security of this special pushchair.

“Bruce and his committee decided on a novel way to do that, in as far as they have donated it to PACSO (Parents and Carers Support Organisation), who are based at Lavant, north of Chichester, and PACSO in turn have donated it to Erin to safely care for her daughter.”