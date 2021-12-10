Littlehampton road closure due to two-vehicle collision
A road in Littlehampton is partially closed after a crash.
Part of Worthing Road remains closed following a collision between two vehicles this afternoon (Friday, December 10).
Sussex Roads Police confirmed its response to the incident in a post on Twitter.
A spokesperson said the occupants of both cars had only received minor injuries and that the road should be cleared soon.
Sussex Police added: “Our officers at the scene will manage the traffic in both ways and stay there until the road is clear.”
There have also been reports of a collision in Worthing.
There is reportedly heavy traffic due to an accident involving two vehicles on the A27 Upper Brighton Road around A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).