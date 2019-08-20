Littlehampton RNLI showcases four lifeboats at open day, enthralling Littlehampton Waterfront Festival crowds

An impressive procession of four lifeboats enthralled crowds at Littlehampton Waterfront Festival, as Littlehampton RNLI held its open day to coincide with the event.

The Littlehampton crew demonstrated a simulated rescue display with the Atlantic 85 class lifeboat Renee Sherman and D class lifeboat Ray of Hope, with one of the volunteer crew acting as a casualty in the water.

Visitors enjoyed seeing the two visiting all-weather lifeboats from Shoreham and Selsey. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984070a

The two inshore lifeboats were then taken to the harbour entrance to escort visiting vessels from the Selsey and Shoreham Harbour RNLI stations.

Nick White, Littlehampton lifeboat operations manager, said: “The sight of our two inshore lifeboats escorting the Shoreham and Selsey all-weather lifeboats in to Littlehampton harbour is always impressive.

There was an excellent display of models, past and present. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984042a

“It was a great opportunity for the volunteer crews to meet up and show the public how their generous donations to the RNLI charity funds vessels dedicated to saving lives at sea.”

Crowds gathered to see Shoreham’s Tamar class all-weather lifeboat Enid Collett and Selsey’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Denise and Eric manoeuvre to moor up at the harbour pontoon.

A steady stream of enthusiastic visitors were then able to tour the vessels, which are funded entirely by donations to the charity.

Meanwhile, at the boathouse on Fisherman’s Quay, people could view Littlehampton’s inshore lifeboats up close and volunteers were on hand to discuss the history of the Littlehampton station. There was also an excellent display of models, past and present.