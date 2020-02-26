Littlehampton RNLI fundraisers to the rescue in ‘perfect storm’

While Littlehampton lifeboatmen were out on the water during Storm Dennis, the RNLI fundraising team was also braving the strong winds to get to the annual meeting.

Enthusiastic volunteers arrived rather windswept at the boathouse, on the banks of the River Arun, but they knew their efforts were more than matched by the crews going to the rescue of people in distress at sea.

Littlehampton fundraisers demonstrate the distress signal used by sailors to catch people's attention. Picture: RNLI/Anthony Fogg

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager, said the independent charity was facing a ‘perfect storm’, with an increasing number of calls, putting pressure on the RNLI’s ability to resource lifeboats and crews.

But in spite of the challenges, the Littlehampton fundraisers had come up trumps, bringing in more than £57,000 during 2019. With an additional £45,000 in bequests, the total donated last year came to £103,000.

Mr White said: “Without the stalwart efforts of our fundraising teams and the generosity of members of the public, the RNLI would simply not exist.

“As a wholly independent charity, dedicated to saving lives at sea, we rely on the determined efforts of the Littlehampton, Arundel and Bognor Regis fundraising branch, together with all the other support groups across the country.

“When you see one of our orange boats heading out from Fisherman’s Quay and on to the River Arun to brave the waves beyond the harbour entrance, our lifeboat crews know it’s through the generous support of local communities.”

Littlehampton RNLI’s B Class lifeboat Renee Sherman was launched on Sunday, February 16, to reports of a windsurfer in difficulty during Storm Dennis. A 999 call had been made and HM Coastguard paged the RNLI but when the crew spoke to the windsurfer, he said he was happy to stay out and carry on. The crew was stood down but the surfer was watched for a while longer from the coastguard tower.

Mr White said the member of the public had done the right thing, calling 999 and asking for the coastguard, and advised ‘if in doubt, call it out’.

“Storm Dennis brought strong winds and wild seas to our coast during February but this didn’t deter lifeboat crews from assisting those in distress at sea.

“They would not be able to do this without the support of the fundraising teams whose volunteer efforts in the Littlehampton lifeboat station shop, running stalls at public events and organising collections around the county, supports the RNLI charity that saves lives at sea.”