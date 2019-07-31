Littlehampton RNLI benefits from funeral collection in memory of a life-long lifeboats supporter

Littlehampton RNLI has received a £450 donation in memory of a life-long supporter of the national lifeboat charity.

Tom Boltwood from Littlehampton visited the Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station to present a cheque to lifeboat operations manager Nick White.

Tom Boltwood, right, presents a cheque to Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat operations manager Nick White in memory of Jessie Patterson

He explained the donation was a collection from friends and family who attended the funeral of Jessie Patterson in Scotland.

Tom said: “Donations were collected instead of flowers, as a wish from Jessie, who was a lifelong supporter of the RNLI. I have connections to Littlehampton RNLI, so was asked to present the money to the station.”

The total included money collected at the funeral and further donations from family members in the Littlehampton area who were not able to make it to Scotland.

Nick said: “It was an honour to accept this generous donation from Tom in memory of Jessie. The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea and donations such as this make the work of our volunteer crew possible.”