Littlehampton retirement development raises hundreds for guide dogs

More than £300 was raised for charity through a ‘warming morning’ at Churchill Retirement Living’s Hale Lodge development in Littlehampton.

Apartment owners welcomed visitors from the community for coffee and cake, encouraging people to step out of the cold and into the warmth of the cosy lounge.

The morning raised £347, which has been donated to the charity Guide Dogs.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people to our warming morning event to help raise funds for such a great charity, chosen by our apartment owners, who wanted to help it continue its vital work.

“It was the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence while giving something back to the community, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle on offer at Hale Lodge.”

