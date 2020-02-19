Littlehampton residents to have their say on Merit Awards for the first time

Members of the public can for the first time nominate individuals and groups for Littlehampton Town Council Merit Awards this year.

In previous years the awards, which celebrate and recognise those who have made a significant contribution to the town and its residents, have been decided by councillors.

Now, the town council is opening up the process.

Town clerk Peter Herbert said: “These awards are for those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation.”

The awards will be presented to the winners at the annual town meeting on Thursday, April 23.

The process is open to nominations until on Friday, March 20.

Nominations can be made through the councils website, at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/merit-awards or by filling in a form available from the town council offices at Manor House in Church Street.

Among the 2019 winners of the awards was Michelle Bly, nominated for more than 10 years of service to the community and fundraising.

Littlehampton and Wick friends of St Barnabas House, was also honoured, in recognition of 25 years of support to St Barnabas House.

Led by Gladys Bourne, the volunteers raised more than £152,000 since forming.

Also winners were Sussex Tornados for more than 20 years of service to the town through its commitment to cheerleading.