Littlehampton Remembrance Day - in pictures

Residents, veterans, councillors and cadets took part in the annual Remembrance Day parade.

The parade began to gather in Littlehampton High Street at around 10.30am and set off toward the war memorial approximately 15 mintues later for the two-minute silence and the laying of the wreaths.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the community resources committee at the Littlehampton Town Council, said: “While all of our various events in the town are always a pleasure to attend, there is none quite as poignant as the Remembrance Day parade and service at St Mary’s.

“There are some who seem to feel this is celebrating war, however this could not be further from the truth. Remembrance Day is about reflecting and paying tribute to those who had to fight and give their lives so that we can live freely and in peace.

“I would like to thank all those involved in organising the event, and those who attended, but above all I pay my respects to all those who gave their lives and we shall remember them.”

