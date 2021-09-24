Littlehampton mural is now complete

The colourful work, in Surrey Street – entitled Welcome to Our Town – has been created by local artists Staci Mendoza and Ben Cavanagh and depicts many of Littlehampton’s iconic landmarks.

Its location was chosen so that visitors arriving by train will be able to enjoy the artwork as they stroll to the seafront.

The artists said: “We really enjoyed chatting to everyone who stopped by.

“We both really love our town and want it to be a happier and more colourful place for us all to enjoy.”

The artwork is one of many initiatives funded by the Welcome Back Fund via Arun District Council.

This funding comes from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) the Government is making available to councils across England to support the safe return to high streets and wider area to help build back better from the pandemic.

Councillor Andy Cooper, chair of Arun District Council’s economic committee said: “As a business-owner myself I know how tough the pandemic has been for independent businesses and how hard lockdown hit us.

“So, I fully support the council in applying for grants such as these to do what we can to encourage people safely back to the high streets to visit our fabulous shops and cafés and enjoy being out and about once more.

“The mural is really bright and cheerful, and I’d like to thank Staci and Ben for all their hard work in producing such a fantastic piece of work.”