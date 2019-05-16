Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb praises Arun Church during visit to Wickbourne Centre

Staff and volunteers at the Wickbourne Centre in Littlehampton were pleased to welcome their MP, Nick Gibb, for a tour of the facilities.

The centre is the home of Arun Church, PlayCentre Nursery, as well as West Sussex County Council’s Children’s and Family Centre and a coffee shop.

Arun Church has about 400 members, who meet on Sundays at the Littlehampton Academy.

Church leader Becca Jupp said: “We love being able to use our resources to make a positive contribution to our local area, and our faith inspires us to get involved where we can.”

The Wickbourne Centre also organises Arun Youth Projects, with youth centres for 11 to 18-year-olds in Southfields Jubilee Centre in Littlehampton, the Keystone Youth Centre in Wick, the Rustington Youth Centre and East Preston Youth Centre.

Arun Church also run Christians Against Poverty Debt Advice service for the Littlehampton area.

Nick Gibb said: “It was good to meet Jon Jolly and Becca Jupp who, together, lead the Arun Church and host so many valuable services for the community.

“The Wickbourne Centre, and the dedicated people who work there, do an enormous amount to help the community, particularly young people and young families. I wish them continued success.”