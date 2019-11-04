Littlehampton mayor to send ecards this Christmas

Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker will be sending ecards for Christmas this year and children in the town have been asked to design it.

Prizes will be presented to the top three entries and the competition is open to children aged four to 11 years old.

Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Mrs Baker said: “Traditionally, the mayor sends a Christmas card to the many wonderful organisations and mayors of neighbouring towns but in my bid to reduce carbon footprint, I am doing something different by sending an electronic card.

“I’m inviting all school-aged children in Littlehampton to enter and show me their artistic flair. Get your imagination flowing, I can’t wait to see your entries.”

The card must include the words ‘Merry Christmas’ and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, either landscape or portrait.

All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, November 13, and accompanied by a completed entry form, available from Littlehampton Town Council’s website and the Manor House, in Church Street.

Winners must be available on Wednesday, November 20, to collect their prize and meet the mayor for a photograph and presentation.